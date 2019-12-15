Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday to hit a record high as Brexit worries faded, the United States and China agreed to a "Phase One" trade deal and Chinese data offered some cheer.

The positive momentum was also driven by news that ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, has transferred Rs 40,000 crore to the current account of Essar Steel's lead banker, State Bank of India to take over the debt-ridden company under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 11 points at 40,998 after hitting as high as 41,185 earlier in the session. The broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 12,088, giving up all early gains.

BEML rose over 1 percent after the government said it would sell 28 percent of its stake in the company through strategic disinvestment.

Punjab National Bank fell over 2 percent. As per RBI's risk-assessment report, the public sector bank has under-reported its non-performing assets by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Sun Pharma declined 1.5 percent after its Halol facility received 8 observations from the U.S. FDA.

