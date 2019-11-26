Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit record highs in the morning on Tuesday before giving up all gains to end modestly lower.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit 41,000 for the first time before settling the day down 67.93 points, or 0.17 percent, at 40,821.30.

The broader NSE Nifty index also hit a fresh intra-day high before ending down 36.05 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,037.70.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell as much as 7.3 percent after Subhash Chandra resigned as chairman of his flagship company.

Bharti Airtel lost 4 percent after rating agency Icra downgraded the company's long-term rating from "AA" to "AA-, citing higher than anticipated provisions following the Supreme Court's judgement on payment of dues. Bharti Infratel shares slumped 6.5 percent.

Private sector lenders paced the gainers, with IndusInd Bank rising 1.5 percent and ICICI Bank rallying 3 percent.

Globally, Asian markets ended off their day's highs and European stocks were subdued in early trade as investors awaited further clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.

Earlier today, China's Commerce Ministry said in a brief notice that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and agreed to continue talks on the Phase 1 deal.

