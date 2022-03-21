Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to turn lower on Monday amid worries about continued fighting in Ukraine and climbing oil prices.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 147 points, or 0.3 percent, to 57,716 in early trade, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 5 points at 17,282.

Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, IOC and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1-2 percent while Tata Steel, ONGC, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India and Hindalco were up 2-3 percent.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals jumped nearly 3 percent after receiving the U.S. FDA approval for its Lacosamide Tablets.

Godrej Properties rallied 2.2 percent. The company said it has achieved FY 22 sales worth Rs 1,002 crore for its township project Riverhills in Mahalunge, Pune.

Reliance Industries dropped half a percent as Reliance Retail acquired a majority stake in Purple Panda Fashions.

