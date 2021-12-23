Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to edge lower on Friday after recent string of gains.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat as Omicron worries continued to ease and another batch of data painted a picture of solid U.S. growth.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 257 points, or half a percent, to 57,058, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 88 points, or half a percent, at 16,984.

HCL Technologies rallied 2.2 percent after a block deal, while peers TCS and Tech Mahindra were seeing modest gains.

ITC rose about 1 percent and SBI Life added 2 percent.

L&T Finance Holdings slumped 6 percent after selling its mutual fund business.

IOC was down 0.6 percent on news it will invest Rs. 9,028 crore for setting up a new crude oil pipeline.

Hero MotoCorp was slightly lower on the price hike buzz.

InterGlobe Aviation was little changed after Indigo announced a codeshare agreement with Air France KLM.

One97 Communications dropped half a percent after reports that three senior executives have resigned from the company in quick succession.

