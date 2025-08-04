Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains; IT And Pharma Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Monday, giving up some early gains, with rising trade tensions with the U.S., mixed earnings results and continued foreign fund outflows keeping investors on edge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 12 points at 80,612, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 13 points at 24,578.

IT and pharma stocks traded lower, with Sun Pharma, Infosys and Tech Mahindra all falling around 1 percent.

ITC gained 0.7 percent after posting in-line Q1 results.

MCX soared 4.6 percent as quarterly profit jumped 83 percent from last year.

LIC Housing Finance rallied 3 percent on posting 4.4 percent growth in quarterly profit.

PC Jeweler climbed 2.2 percent as it reported a 3.8 percent rise in Q1 profit.

RailTel Corporation rose nearly 2 percent on securing a contract from BSNL worth Rs 166.38 crore.

Tata Power Company fell over 2 percent as it reported a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June.

