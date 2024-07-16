News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

July 16, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended marginally higher on Tuesday, giving up early gains.

While investors cheered more dovish tones from Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his speech on Monday, apprehensions about a second Trump presidency and its implications for U.S. foreign policy prompted traders to book profits at higher levels.

With the odds for a Trump presidency increasing following an assassination attempt at his rally, markets grappled with the concept of the "Trump Trade," which implies deregulation, tax cuts, and increased fiscal spending.

A weaker dollar on U.S. rate cut optimism and weakening oil prices on Chinese demand concerns helped to limit losses, if any, in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 80,898 before closing up 52 points at 80,717.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 26 points at 24,613 after reaching a high of 24,661 early in the day.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL and Coal India climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while NTPC, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Shriram Finance fell 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.