Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit a record high of 80,392 early in the session before giving up much of the gains to end the session up 63 points at 80,049 due to profit booking at higher levels.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed higher by 15 points at 24,302, after having climbed to a new record high of 24,401 in the morning.

TCS, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors rallied 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank fell 1-2 percent.

Cochin Shipyard shares jumped 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,679.95. The dollar dipped and global cues were encouraging as weak U.S. economic data released on Wednesday cemented hopes for an interest-rate cut in September.

All eyes now remain on Friday's closely watched monthly U.S. jobs report, which may shed light on how much the economy has slowed in 2024.

Investors also eyed elections in U.K. and France this week for clues to the future of Europe.

Oil prices traded lower in European trade on demand concerns while gold prices were mixed, after having climbed sharply to near two-week high the previous day.

