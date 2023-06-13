Sensex, Nifty Gain On Solid Macro Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on an upbeat note Tuesday after the latest retail inflation and industrial output data painted a positive picture of the domestic economy.

Firm global cues and a sharp fall in crude prices overnight also offered some support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 340 points, or half a percent, at 63,064 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 93 points, or half a percent, at 18,694.

Among the top gainers, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, ITC and Asian Paints climbed 1-2 percent.

Engineers India rallied 2.7 percent on bagging a contract worth Rs.472 crore from ONGC.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises slumped 4.4 percent. Market regulator SEBI has banned its promoters from holding directorial and key managerial roles for allegedly diverting assets of Essel Group companies.

SpiceJet fell nearly 2 percent and InterGlobe Aviation dropped 1 percent after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation relaxed norms for Indian carriers to fly to new international destinations.

HDFC edged up slightly after raising over Rs 13,000 crore through a bond offering.

Tata Motors rose half a percent. Its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is targeting revenue of over 28 billion pounds by FY24 and 30 billion pounds by FY26.

Hero MotoCorp was down 0.6 percent. The two-wheeler major plans to open more than 100 exclusive stores for premium models in FY24.

Patanjali Foods slipped half a percent. The company has unveiled ambitious plans to achieve over Rs 50,000 crore turnover in the next five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.