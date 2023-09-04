Sensex, Nifty Gain As Metal Stocks Rally On US Soft Landing Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday as another solid month of U.S. job creation boosted hopes that the world's largest economy is heading for a so-called soft landing. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 115 points, or 0.2 percent, at 65,502 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 52 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,487. Metal stocks such as Coal India, Tata Steel and Hindalco climbed 3-4 percent.

IRFC shares were up nearly 19 percent and Jio Financials surged about 4 percent.

Biocon rose about 1 percent after it acquired Eywa Pharma's U.S.-based manufacturing facility for $7.7 mn.

ITC was little changed on reports that it would invest Rs. 1,500 crore to set up food and packing facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

IDFC First Bank jumped 2.1 percent after GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought a 2.6 percent stake in the lender through block deals on Friday.

