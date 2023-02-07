Markets

Sensex, Nifty Gain Ahead Of RBI Meet

February 07, 2023 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues and ahead of the RBI's interest-rate decision scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Underlying sentiment was helped by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that he expects 2023 to be a year of "significant declines in inflation".

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 365 points, or 0.6 percent, to 60,651 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 116 points, or 0.7 percent, at 17,837.

Adani Group stocks traded higher, with Adani Enterprises rallying 10 percent and Adani Ports surging 7 percent.

SBI Life, Hindalco and UltraTech gained 2-3 percent.

Bharti Airtel fell over 2 percent despite reporting a 91 percent rise in Q3 consolidated net profit.

Hero MotoCorp lost 2 percent on reporting a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Adani Green Energy jumped 3 percent after its consolidated net profit more than doubled during the December quarter.

Astral tumbled 3.3 percent after announcing a 1:3 bonus issue.

Aurobindo Pharma was little changed after receiving the U.S. FDA approval for its topical solution for osteoarthritis pain.

Union Bank of India dropped half a percent on fund raising reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.