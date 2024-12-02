Sensex, Nifty Follow Wall Street Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record high levels overnight on hopes for a December rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 182 points, or 0.2 percent, at 80,430 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 53 points, or 0.2 percent, at 24,329. Among the top gainers, Shriram Finance and Adani Ports were up 3-4 percent.

HCL Technologies, Cipla and SBI rose 1-2 percent while Bharti Airtel, Trent and ITC dropped 1-2 percent.

ONGC gained 1 percent on reports it is looking to venture into mining of offshore minerals.

Swiggy jumped 4 percent after expanding its 10-minute food delivery service Bolt to over 400 cities in India.

Torrent Power soared 5.2 percent as it launched a QIP issue to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Pricol rallied 2.2 percent after it acquired Sundaram Auto Components (SACL)'s Injection Moulding business.

Adani Power edged down slightly after Bangladesh reduced by half the power it purchases from the company amid a payment dispute.

