Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Lower; Energy Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were deep in the red on Friday after U.S. private payrolls data showed the weakest growth since 2021, heightening fears of a slowing labor market.

All eyes now remain on the Eurozone GDP data and the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 450 points, or 0.6 percent, at 81.747 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 126 points, or half a percent, at 25,019.

Reliance Industries dropped 1.1 percent after its board approved 1:1 bonus issue. ONGC lost 1 percent and Oil India declined 1.7 percent after oil prices slumped to their lowest since January.

UltraTech Cement, Coal India and SBI were down 1-2 percent.

On the positive side, Bajaj Finance climbed 1.6 percent and LTIMindTree gained 1.2 percent.

Godfrey Phillips added 1.3 percent as the High Court allowed Bina Modi to cast votes in the AGM amid an ongoing family feud.

Pidilite Industries rose about 1 percent after it sealed exclusive distribution agreement with CollTech Group.

