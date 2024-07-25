News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Lower; Axis Bank Slumps 6%

July 25, 2024 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, with weak global cues and renewed concerns over an unexpected increase in short and long-term capital gains taxes in the Budget weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 400 points, or half a percent, at 79,747 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 139 points, or 0.6 percent, at 24,274.

Axis Bank slumped 6 percent on posting muted growth in quarterly net profit.

Jindal Steel and Power tumbled 3 percent as it reported a near-21 percent year-on-year fall in its Apr-Jun consolidated net profit as a result of higher expenses and weak prices.

RBL Bank declined 2.4 percent after as much as 7.95 percent stake in the bank was sold through a block deal on the exchanges.

Tech Mahindra and Canara Bank fell around 1 percent ahead of their earnings results. Reliance Industries dropped nearly 1 percent after it obtained approval from the United States to resume oil imports from Venezuela.

Metal stocks such as Tata Steel and Hindalco fell around 2 percent on concerns about slowing Chinese growth.

Larsen & Toubro rallied 2.3 percent on reporting a 12 percent rise in Q1 net profit. ONGC, Tata Motors and SBI Life rose 1-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.