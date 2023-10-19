Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Lower As Oil And Yields Climb

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower in early trade on Thursday as investors fretted about a sustained rise in oil prices and U.S. bond yields.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 435 points, or 0.7 percent, to 65,443 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 130 points, or 0.7 percent, at 19,542.

Wipro tumbled 3.3 percent after delivering muted Q2 performance and issuing weak guidance.

Bandhan Bank fell 2.5 percent after asset quality deteriorated in the July-September period.

IndusInd Bank gained 1 percent after posting 22 percent growth in Q2 net profit.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance advanced 1.6 percent despite reporting a marginal decline in quarterly profit.

Bajaj Auto jumped more than 4 percent after strong Q2 results.

LTIMindtree climbed 3 percent on positing improved earnings for the September quarter.

ITC was little changed and UltraTech Cement dropped 0.6 percent ahead of their earnings results.

