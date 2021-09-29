Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday after U.S. markets saw their worst day since May amid concerns over rising bond yields.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 429 points, or 0.7 percent, to 59.238 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 111 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,637.

Bharti Airtel tumbled 3.8 percent despite Crisil Rating upgrading the long term rating on the bank facilities and debt program of the company.

HDFC AMC plunged 9.5 percent after a block deal.

Adani Enterprises rose over 1 percent on news that Adani Wilmar's initial public offering is back on track.

CESC edged down slightly on fund raising reports.

Future Retail shares soared 17 percent after the NCLT allowed the Kishore Biyani led group to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Retail.

Max Healthcare Institute declined 4.4 percent. American private equity major KKR is selling a 6.5 percent stake in the company.

Tata Motors rallied 2.3 percent after Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc settled patent fights it lodged against Volkswagen AG and its brands.

