Markets

Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Lower

December 19, 2022 — 11:29 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, as Treasury yields climbed and the dollar strengthened on expectations of higher Fed fund rates.

Former Federal Reserve official William Dudley said on Monday it was likely interest rates could go higher even as U.S. unemployment started to creep higher.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 545 points, or 0.9 percent, at 61,261 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 164 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,256.

Among the prominent decliners, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco gave up 2-3 percent.

Dabur India tumbled 3 percent on reports that its promoters are looking to sell shares worth almost Rs 800 crore ($100 million) via a block deal.

Wipro fell 1.3 percent. Wipro Consumer Care said that it has acquired Kerala's packaged food and spices brand Nirapara for an undisclosed amount.

IRCTC slipped half a percent. State-insurer LIC has increased its stake in the company to 7.3 percent.

HDFC lost 1 percent after hiking its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 35 basis points.

NBCC India gained 2 percent on winning a contract for construction of a new multi-storied quarter complex from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.