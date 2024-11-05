Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher; Metal Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday despite uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election and continued foreign fund outflows.

The final NBC News poll of the U.S election indicates the race is neck and neck with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump tied at 49 percent.

The time of announcing results can vary based on how small the winning margin is, when mail-in ballots can be counted and when polls close.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 694.39 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 79,476.63 following its steepest decline in a month the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 217.95 points, or 0.91 percent, higher at 24,213.30 after staging a smart recovery in the afternoon session.

The uptrend was driven by strong gains in financials and metal stocks on the back of positive cues from Asia and Europe following news that Iran and Israel may be open to ceasefire talks.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel surged 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack while Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Trent fell 1-2 percent.

