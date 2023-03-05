Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher; IT And Adani Group Stocks Lead Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, mirroring positive global cues as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield pulled back after jumping to a three-month closing high above 4.0 percent.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 528 points, or 0.9 percent, at 60.336 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 148 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,742.

Adani Group stocks extended recent gains, with Adani Enterprises rallying 10 percent and Adani Ports climbing 3.3 percent.

HCL Technologies jumped over 2 percent on reports it aims to double semiconductor business in four years. Infosys, TCS and Wipro all were up around 1 percent.

ONGC rose half a percent and Reliance Industries added 1 percent after the government slashed windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), while marginally increasing the levy on domestic crude oil in its 16th fortnightly revision of the duties.

