Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher As Recession Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday to extend gains for the seventh day running, as geopolitical tensions ebbed and encouraging U.S. economic data helped ease concerns about a recession.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 270 points, or half a percent, to 58,618 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 67 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,455.

Metal stocks surged, with Hindalco rallying nearly 4 percent.

Tech stocks were seeing broad-based gains, with TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys rising 1-2 percent.

Adani Power gained 1 percent after announcing healthy Q1 results. Vodafone Idea tumbled 3.2 percent as it reported a wider quarterly net loss on a sequential basis.

Adani Wilmar fell 2.4 percent despite reporting a 10 percent rise in Q1 profit.

Inox Leisure rose over 1 percent after delivering its highest ever quarterly revenues.

