Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher As Bond Yields Dip

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday as global bond yields dipped and oil prices softened, helping ease concerns about inflation and further interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 210 points, or 0.3 percent, at 65,718 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 71 points, or 0.4 percent, at 19,594.

Among the prominent gainers, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindalco, UPL and NTPC jumped 2-3 percent.

IT stocks traded weak, with Infosys, LTIMindTree and Wipro all falling around 1 percent after Accenture forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets.

Cholamandalam Investment fell over 1 percent after launching a Rs. 4,000 crore QIP issue.

MCX plunged 8.4 percent after capital market regulator SEI asked the company to put on hold the proposed launch of its new commodity derivative platform planned for next week.

Adani Green Energy dropped 1.3 percent and Adani Energy Solutions lost about 2 percent after reports that Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company has decided to sell its stake in these companies.

Tube Investments of India plunged 4 percent after a block deal.

Navin Fluorine International plummeted more than 13 percent after Radhesh R Welling resigned as the Managing Director and Director of the company, citing personal reasons.

Godrej Properties rallied 2.7 percent after acquiring 109 acres land parcel in Nagpur.

