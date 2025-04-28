Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were trading higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from global markets. The benchmark S&P/BSE was up 548 points, or 0.7 percent, at 79,760 despite rising tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 155 points, or 0.7 percent, at 24,195.

Among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj FinServ, SBI, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were up 1-3 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose nearly 2 percent after it signed a pact to acquire 58.96 percent stake in SML Isuzu for Rs 555 crore. Shares of the latter tumbled 10 percent. Hindustan Zinc gained 1 percent after announcing is foray into potash mining.

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 1.7 percent. The U.S. FDA has issued six observations after inspecting its Gujarat-based API manufacturing unit.

