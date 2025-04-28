Markets

Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

April 28, 2025 — 12:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were trading higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from global markets. The benchmark S&P/BSE was up 548 points, or 0.7 percent, at 79,760 despite rising tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 155 points, or 0.7 percent, at 24,195.

Among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj FinServ, SBI, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were up 1-3 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose nearly 2 percent after it signed a pact to acquire 58.96 percent stake in SML Isuzu for Rs 555 crore. Shares of the latter tumbled 10 percent. Hindustan Zinc gained 1 percent after announcing is foray into potash mining.

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 1.7 percent. The U.S. FDA has issued six observations after inspecting its Gujarat-based API manufacturing unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.