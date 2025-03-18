Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 575 points, or 0.8 percent, at 74,745 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 178 points, or 0.8 percent, at 22,686.

Among the top gainers, Britannia Industries, Shriram Finance, Hindalco and ICICI Bank were up 2-3 percent.

Hindustan Unilever gained 1.2 percent after the Competition Commission of India approved its acquisition of Uprising Science.

Tata Motors added 1.4 percent after incorporating its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Motors Digita.AI Labs.

IRCON International surged nearly 7 percent on winning an EPC contract worth Rs 1,096.2 crore from the Government of Meghalaya.

NBCC (India) rallied 2 percent on securing a work order worth Rs 44.62 crore from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI), Wardha.

Coffee Day Enterprises jumped 5 percent after it agreed to clear Rs 205 crore debt in three tranches.

IndusInd Bank rose half a percent as Moody's Ratings affirmed its credit ratings.

Castrol India fell 2.6 percent on turning ex-bonus.

