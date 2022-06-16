Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points - the biggest since 1994 - to curb rising inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that another 75 bps of 50 bps hike could come in the next FOMC meeting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 364 points, or 0.7 percent, at 52,905, giving up some early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 100 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,793.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ITC and Maruti Suzuki India rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while state-run utility Power Grid Corp dropped 1.5 percent. Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel and ONGC were seeing modest losses.

