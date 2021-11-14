Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, tracking positive global cues and amid continued optimism about economic recovery.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 245 points, or 0.4 percent, to 60,932 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 74 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,176.

Hero MotoCorp rose nearly 3 percent on posting a healthy operational performance in Q2.

ONGC rallied 3 percent after it reported the highest ever quarterly profit by any Indian company till date.

Max Ventures & Industries slumped over 7 percent on news it is exiting packaging film business.

Nykaa plunged more than 5 percent after reporting a 96 percent decline in Q2 net profit.

Tata Consultancy Services gained 0.7 percent. The IT behemoth has decided to end the work from home regime and call its employees back to offices.

Manappuram Finance plummeted 10 percent on reporting an 8.8 percent decline in quarterly profit.

SpiceJet was marginally higher despite widening its quarterly net loss.

