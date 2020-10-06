Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from global markets as U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after spending four days at a military hospital.

Also, hopes grew that the U.S. Congress will reach an agreement for the latest stimulus measures to ease the economic impact of Covid-19.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 292 points, or 0.75 percent, to 39,265 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 77 points, or 0.67 percent, at 11,580.

Vodafone Idea shares were little changed. Vodafone said its lenders have approved the merger of Indus Towers Ltd and Bharti Infratel. Infratel shares jumped 2.5 percent. Tata Motors surged 6 percent. Jaguar Land Rover said its retail sales for the September quarter rose over 50 percent from the prior quarter, but fell 11.9 percent from pre-Covid levels a year ago.

Britannia Industries gained 0.6 percent after its board approved issuing bonus debentures and payment of dividend.

Majesco soared 5 percent on share buyback news.

Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 2.7 percent after its legendary SUV, the All-New Thar, crossed 9,000 bookings.

Gujarat Pipavav Port lost about 1 percent as it released operational data of Gujarat Pipavav Port for the quarter and half year ended September.

SpiceJet shares edged down half a percent. The airline said it will connect Delhi and Mumbai with London Heathrow from this December 2020.

Yes Bank edged down slightly. The bank said it plans to bring down credit-to-deposit ratio to below 100 percent by March.

Vedanta shed 0.7 percent as the reverse book-building process kicked off for the delisting of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.