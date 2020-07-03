Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday, mirroring positive global cues after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in June to set a second consecutive record.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 170 points, or 0.48 percent, to 36,014 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 61 points, or 0.58 percent, at 10,613.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals jumped about 2 percent after U.S private equity giant KKR agreed to acquire about 54 percent stake in the drug manufacturer.

Axis Bank advanced 1.6 percent after its board approved raising Rs 15,000 crore through the issue of fresh equity.

Tata Power Company gained 1.6 percent after its board approved issuance of equity shares through a preferential issue to Tata Sons for an aggregate sum of Rs 2,600 crore.

Motherson Sumi Systems slumped almost 5 percent after announcing a new organization structure.

Reliance Industries rose over 1 percent. Intel has invested Rs 1,894.5 crore in Reliance Jio for a 0.39 percent stake.

Indiabulls Housing Finance dropped 1.1 percent ahead of its earnings release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.