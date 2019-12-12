Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Friday as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and reports of a likely major election win by the Conservative Party in the U.K. polls.

Investors shrugged off domestic data showing a deepening of the industrial slowdown and a spike in retail inflation to over three-year high.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 276 points, or 0.68 percent, to 40,857 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 71 points, or 0.59 percent, at 12,043.

Commodity-related stocks rallied after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. is getting close to a "big deal" with China.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Vedanta surged 3-4 percent. Yes Bank jumped 4.2 percent and Tata Motors soared 5 percent.

On the flip side, Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell over 4 percent on a Bloomberg report that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has pipped the company to launch the first generic of a vaginal ring to prevent pregnancy in the United States.

Infosys was little changed after a U.S. law firm accused the tech services giant of pressurizing its finance team to hide details on big deals from auditors.

Nestle India gained 0.8 percent. The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) ordered the FMCG major to deposit Rs. 73.15 crore with Consumer Welfare Fund for not passing GST rate reduction benefit to consumers.

Ashok Leyland climbed 1.3 percent after it appointed Vipin Sondhi as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the company.

Maruti Suzuki India rose about 1 percent after raising its vehicle production target for this fiscal.

