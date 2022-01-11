Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments to the Senate Banking Committee appeared to be less hawkish than expected.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 369 points, or 0.6 percent, to 60,985 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 112 points, or 0.6 percent, at 18,167.

Among the top gainers, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Hindalco climbed 1-2 percent.

DLF jumped more than 3 percent after selling properties worth Rs. 1,500 crore in a new luxury housing project.

Delta Corp rallied 3.2 percent after posting a steep rise in Q3 profit.

SpiceJet was little changed. The Madras High Court has turned down an appeal by the airline against a December order by a single-judge bench to wind up its operations.

Shriram Transport Finance added 1.4 percent after it raised $475 million via social bonds.

Infosys, TCS and Wipro were narrowly mixed ahead of their earnings due today. Hindustan Unilever rose half a percent after hiking prices of soaps and detergents by 3-20 percent.

G R Infraprojects fell about 1 percent on fund raising reports.

