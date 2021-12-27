Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Tuesday as investors grew confident a global recovery would regain steam next year despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 340 points, or 0.6 percent, to 57,762 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 100 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,186.

Among the top gainers, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints and Grasim rose 1-2 percent.

Tata Group stocks were mostly higher after chairman N Chandrasekaran said the Group's strategy looking ahead will be based on four themes, digital, new energy, supply chain resilience, and health.

SpiceJet rose half a percent after it announced winter goodies with an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs 1,122 for travel during December 27.

HDFC Bank gained 0.6 percent. The private sector lender has joined hands with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to offer its banking services in semi-urban and rural areas.

Siemens rallied 3 percent after forming a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

Mahindra Logistics advanced 1.3 percent after acquiring Meru.

Paras Defence jumped over 5 percent on bagging a contract from DRDO for border surveillance systems.

Vedanta added 0.8 percent on fund raising reports.

