Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday, mirroring firm global cues.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260 points, or 0.4 percent, to 60,178 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or half a percent, at 17,964.

Tata Steel rose about 1 percent after its Q2 profit jumped nearly eight-fold.

Maruti Suzuki India gained 0.7 percent after the carmaker announced it would launch its first EV by 2025.

Indiabulls Housing Finance lost 4 percent on reporting a 11 percent fall in Q2 net profit.

Piramal Enterprises tumbled 3 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit dropped 32 percent.

Natco Pharma declined 1.6 percent on reporting a 68 percent fall in Q2 net profit. NHPC advanced 1.7 percent after its quarterly net profit rose nearly 7 percent.

Zee Entertainments was marginally lower after its Q2 profit missed analyst estimates. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 1 percent on news it would soon launch Merck Sharpe Dohme and Ridgeback's molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.