Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Tuesday, tracking muted cues from global markets as investors looked for signs of progress on the global trade front.

The benchmark S&P/BSE was little changed at 80,225, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 28 points at 24,300.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ were moving lower while Trent advanced 1.4 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Captain Technocast soared 7 percent on going ex-bonus.

CESC gained 1 percent as it entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with its subsidiary, Bhojraj Renewables Energy, for a 300 MW wind-solar hybrid power project. RPG Life Sciences soared 7 percent on robust earnings.

Hexaware Technologies fell 1.7 percent despite reporting a 17 percent rise in its quarterly profit.

Gensol Engineering tumbled 5 percent after the Enforcement Directorate conducted a search and seizure operation at its Ahmedabad and Gurgaon premises.

