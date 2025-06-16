Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate As Investors Watch Israel-Iran News

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Monday as the Israel-Iran conflict continued to escalate, with Israeli military claiming its attack on Iran eliminated high-value targets, and Iranian authorities confirming damage to four critical buildings at the Isfahan uranium conversion facility.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 35 points at 81,154, giving up some early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 10 points at 24,708.

Tata Motors plunged 5 percent after an announcement that it expects fiscal 2026 earnings before interest and taxes margins of 5-7 percent for its British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land unit.

Yes Bank fell about 1 percent despite Moody's upgrading the bank ratings to Ba2 from Ba3.

Natco Pharma declined 1.7 percent after its Hyderabad plant received one observation in form-483 from the U.S. FDA.

Arkade Developers gained 1 percent as it forayed into Maharashtra's Thane metro area with 6.28-acre project with an estimated gross development value of Rs 2,000 crores.

