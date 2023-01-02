Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Tuesday amid a lack of directional cues from Wall Street.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 23 points at 61,190 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 9 points at 18,206.

Zomato fell over 2 percent after its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post.

Jet Airways rose half a percent on news that Sanjiv Kapoor will remain the CEO-designate of the grounded airline till the ownership is transferred to the consortium by the lenders.

ONGC dropped 1.2 percent and Reliance Industries shed half a percent after the government raised the windfall tax on crude oil, aviation fuel and diesel.

Ashok Leyland declined half a percent despite reporting a 45 percent increase in total sales in December 2022.

Bharat Forge was little changed after its subsidiary entered into an agreement to acquire Indo Shell Mould's SEZ unit in Erode.

Coal India edged down slightly after reporting a 16 percent growth in its coal production so far during April-December.

Nazara Technologies fell about 1 percent after the government proposed self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies operating in the country.

HFCL rallied 2.3 percent on securing orders worth Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Projects & Property Management Services.

