Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving in a narrow range on Thursday, as a global equities rally paused amid the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions in the U.K.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 56 points, or 0.1 percent, at 58,593, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 15 points at 17,454.

HCL Technologies was moving lower after it acquired an IT consulting firm in Germany. Oil companies such as ONGC, BPCL, HPCL and IOC were moving up as crude held above $70 a barrel mark.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.4 percent. Reliance BP Mobility has inked a pact with the Mahindra Group to explore creating electric vehicles and related services.

RailTel Corp jumped almost 4 percent. The firm has received work order from Ircon International worth about Rs. 210 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 1.5 percent after it received approval from the U.S. FDA to market Selexipag tablets in the American market.

Venus Remedies soared 7.5 percent. The government has selected the company for its production-linked incentive scheme (PLI).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.