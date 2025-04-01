Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Tuesday ahead of U.S. reciprocal tariff announcements on its trading partners, which are due to be imposed on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 40 points at 77,455, reversing early losses. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 4 points at 23,515.

Pharma stocks such as Sun Pharma and Lupin were down around 1 percent. IT stocks traded weak, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree falling 1-2 percent.

Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank fell around 1 percent each.

Among the top gainers, IndusInd Bank surged nearly 5 percent while Power Grid, Zomato and Airtel all rose around 2 percent.

Vodafone Idea soared 10 percent after an announcement that the Central government will convert its outstanding spectrum dues into equity shares.

Indus Towers, which has long been awaiting dues from Vodafone Idea, surged over 7 percent.

Hindustan Aeronautics rallied 3.1 percent after receiving fresh orders worth Rs. 62,700 crores from the Ministry of Defense.

BSE rose about 1 percent after announcing a 2:1 bonus issue.

