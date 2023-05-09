Sensex, Nifty Flat To Slightly Higher In Early Trade

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher on Tuesday despite muted cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 points at 61,824 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 27 points at 18,291.

Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Bajaj FinServ and Tata Motors jumped 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Sun Pharma, SBI and UPL lost 1-2 percent.

Indian Bank rose half a percent on reporting a 47 percent jump in its Q4 net profit. Exide Industries edged down slightly after its fourth-quarter profit missed Street estimates.

Birlasoft rallied 2.3 percent on posting turnaround results for the December quarter.

Carborundum Universal jumped 4.3 percent after its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled.

VIP Industries fell over 1 percent on reporting a net loss of Rs 4.3 crore in Q4 of last fiscal.

SRF climbed more than 2 percent, Raymond advanced 1.5 percent and Apollo Tyres added half a percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

