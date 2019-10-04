Sensex, Nifty Firmly Up In Positive Territory Ahead Of RBI Policy

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks are up firmly in positive territory Friday morning, with traders building up positions amid expectations the Reserve Bank of India will announce an interest rate cut while stating its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy.

A positive lead from Wall Street where stocks ended notably higher overnight after another set of weak economic data fueled hopes of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve contributed as well to the higher opening in the Indian market this morning.

The BSE benchmark Sensex is up 251.70 points, or 0.66%, at 38,358.57, after rising to a high of 38,403.54 at the start. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 is up 60.60 points, or 0.55%, at 11,374.60.

Both Sensex and the Nifty shed about 0.5% on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth straight session.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Hero Motocorp, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and State Bank of India are gaining 1 to 2.5%.

Yes Bank is gaining more than 1%, extending gains from previous session after the bank's CEO Ravneet Gill assuaged investor concerns on the bank's financial position and reiterated the bank's commitment to stable asset quality, retail business growth and increase in its liability franchise.

Cipla, UPL, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance are also up with notable gains.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares are declining more than 3%. Grasim Industries, Tata Steel and Indian Oil Corporation are lower by 1.3 to 2%, while BPCL, GAIL India and Larsen & Toubro are down with modest losses.

UCO Bank shares rallied sharply and gained more than 8% after the bank said aftet trading hours on Thursday that its Board of Directors have approved the proposal for the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Government of India against capital infusion of Rs 2130 crore.

