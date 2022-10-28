Sensex, Nifty Finish Modestly Higher Despite Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Friday despite sluggish cues from other Asian and European markets. Falling oil prices and a stable rupee offered some support in an otherwise lackluster session.

Auto and energy stocks advanced while metal, pharma and IT stocks underperformed.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 203.01 points, or 0.34 percent, at 59,959.85, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 49.85 points, or 0.28 percent, to settle at 17,786.80.

Maruti Suzuki India shares surged 6 percent after the country's largest passenger vehicles manufacturer reported a 4-fold jump in its quarterly profit.

Among other top gainers, Hero Moto Corp, NTPC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Reliance Industries rallied 2-3 percent.

Among those that fell, Divis Laboratories, Grasim, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra all fell over 2 percent.

SBI Cards plunged 5.4 percent after its quarterly profit missed estimates.

Tata Chemicals tumbled 4.7 percent despite the company reporting nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

