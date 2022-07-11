Sensex, Nifty Finish Marginally Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, but finished well off their day's lows as crude oil prices fell over 2 percent in European trade amid signs of a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China.

Markets traded in the red all through the day after TCS reported lower-than-expected profit and margin numbers, and upbeat U.S. jobs data suggested the inflation outlook could rise more quickly than officials had feared.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 86.61 points, or 0.16 percent, at 54,395.23 after having hit an intraday low of 54,090.53.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 16,216, down 4.60 points, or 0.03 percent, from its previous close.

BPCL, Infosys, HCL Technologies, TCS and Bharti Airtel tumbled 3-5 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel, ONGC and Eicher Motor climbed 3-4 percent.

