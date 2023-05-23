Sensex, Nifty Finish Marginally Higher On US Debt Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, though overall gains remained capped by signs of increasing Sino-U.S. tensions, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and uncertainty over raising of the U.S. debt ceiling.

U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy have called their latest talks on the debt ceiling productive, although the talks over the weekend remained inconclusive.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 18.11 points, or 0.03 percent, at 61,981.79, paring early gains.

The broader NSE Nifty index also ended off its day's highs at 18,348, up 33.60 points, or 0.18 percent, from its previous close.

Adani Enterprises surged 13.5 percent to extend recent gains after veteran investor Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate by about 10 percent and said it would take part in the conglomerate's future fund raising.

Among other prominent gainers, UPL, Eicher Motors, Bajaj FinServ and Divis Laboratories climbed 2-4 percent.

On the losing side, Tech Mahindra, Grasim, HCL Technologies and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise all fell over 1 percent.

The dollar traded firm in international markets while yields on one-month U.S. Treasury bills jumped to a record high after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard backed two more interest-rate increases in 2023 and his Minneapolis colleague Neel Kashkari cautioned against reading too much into a June pause.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.