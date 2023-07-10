Sensex, Nifty Finish Marginally Higher; IT Stocks Decline Ahead Of Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares moved in a narrow range before finishing marginally higher on Monday as investors reacted to mixed U.S. jobs data and weak inflation readings from China.

Global cues were lackluster, limiting big movements on either side.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 63.72 points, or 0.10 percent, at 65,344.17 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 24.10 points, or 0.12 percent, higher at 19,355.90.

Among the top gainers, market heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped 3.9 percent after the announcement of record date for Jio Financials' demerger.

Metal stocks such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel rallied around 3 percent as weak consumer price and producer price inflation readings from China added to the case for policymakers to launch more stimulus.

IT stocks were among the worst hit, with HCL Technologies and TCS losing 3.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively ahead of their Q1 earnings results due this week.

