Sensex, Nifty Finish Lackluster Session Marginally Higher

April 25, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's lackluster session marginally higher despite weak global cues.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 74.61 points, or 0.12 percent, at 60,130.71 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 25.85 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 17,769.25.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance and Adani Enterprises climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while HDFC, HDFC Bank and HDFC Life dropped 1-3 percent.

Global cues were sluggish amid caution about upcoming mega tech earnings and central bank meetings.

Also, banking jitters returned to the fore after U.S. lender First Republic Bank said its deposits tumbled more than $100 billion last quarter and that it was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet.

The rupee eased slightly as the dollar steadied after hitting a ten-day low earlier in Asian trade.

Gold was little changed while oil prices slipped after ending sharply higher overnight on optimism that holiday travel in China would boost fuel demand.

