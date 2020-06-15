Sensex, Nifty Fall On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, mirroring weak global cues as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the U.S. and China dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 352 points, or 1.04 percent, to 33,428 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 97 points, or 0.97 percent, at 9,876.

Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and IndusInd Bank fell 3-4 percent, while Infosys, Eicher Motors, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 1-3 percent.

AstraZeneca Pharma India surged nearly 6 percent on news it has signed a deal to ensure the supply to the EU of 300 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

BHEL lost 4 percent after it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,532.18 crore for the March quarter.

Grasim Industries declined 1.5 percent as it reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs. 1,506 crore fir the fourth quarter ended March.

Tata Communications climbed 3.2 percent despite widening its Q4 net loss.

Ashoka Buildcon rallied 3.4 percent, JK Tyre jumped as much as 8 percent and Pfizer rose 1.5 percent ahead of their earnings results.

