Sensex, Nifty Fall On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell in early trade on Thursday, mirroring weak Asian cues and a decline in U.S. index futures after Facebook owner Meta said it was expecting current-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 214 points, or 0.4 percent, at 59,344, snapping a three-day strong budget rally. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 70 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,710.

Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC dropped 1-2 percent while Titan Company, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki India rose 1-2 percent.

Jubilant FoodWorks declined 1.4 percent on reporting a marginal rise in Q3 profit.

eClerx Services added 1.5 percent on the back of strong Q3 results.

The dollar was slightly up on risk-off sentiment due to concerns about global growth and the intensifying crisis in Ukraine.

Treasury yields dipped after a report from payroll processor ADP showed a sharp pullback in U.S. private sector employment in the month of January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.