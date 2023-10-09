Sensex, Nifty Fall On Geopolitical Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 274 points, or 0.4 percent, at 65,722 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 89 points, or half a percent, at 19,564.

Among the prominent decliners, Asian Paints, SBI, Adani Enterprises, BPCL and Adani Ports fell 1-3 percent.

DB Realty lost 3 percent after its promoter Shanita Deepak Jain sold 10,000 shares in the company.

Titan Company declined 1.2 percent after sharing its Q2 update.

Biocon was down 0.6 percent after signing a partnership pact with Canada's Juno Pharmaceuticals.

Reliance Industries dropped half a percent after the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's (ADIA) subsidiary said it would invest Rs 4,966.80 crore in its retail subsidiary.

MCX jumped 2.6 percent after it received regulatory approval to launch a new commodity derivatives platform.

TVS Motor gained about 1 percent after beginning production of BMW's electric two-wheeler CE02 at its Hosur plant.

IT bellwether TCS climbed 1.5 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings results due on October 11. The company's board would also consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

Prestige Estates Projects rose nearly 2 percent after it logged a 102 percent year-on-year growth in Q1 sales.

