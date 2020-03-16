Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 8 %

(RTTNews) - Indian shares nosedived on Monday, with mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown and rising foreign fund outflows on the back of a weakening rupee weighing on markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 2,713.41 points, or 7.96 percent, to 31,390.07 as coronavirus fears spook investors into panic selling.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 757.80 points, or 7.61 percent, at 9,197.40, wiping out over Rs 7.50 lakh crore of equity investors' wealth.

Financials and commodity-related stocks were among the biggest losers. HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel and IndusInd Bank gave up 10-18 percent.

Yes Bank shares soared 45 percent after reports that the private sector lender will resume full banking services from March 18.

Globally, cues from Asia and Europe were extremely weak despite the emergency rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the RBNZ and a fresh round of liquidity injections in China. Weak economic data from China also added to investor worries about coronavirus spread.

