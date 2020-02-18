Sensex, Nifty Fall For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as investors kept a watch on the latest updates of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy and businesses.

Investor sentiment remained fragile after Apple Inc became the latest company to warn of trouble from the coronavirus outbreak, saying it would not meet its guidance for March-quarter revenue because of slower iPhone production.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 161.31 points or 0.39 percent to 40,894.38 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 53.30 points, or 0.44 percent, at 11,992.50.

Bharti Infratel shares plunged 11.3 percent, a day after telecom companies made part-payment of adjusted gross revenue dues to the government.

Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Yes Bank fell 3-6 percent while Adani Ports, GAIL, BPCL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Coal India rose 1-3 percent.

