Sensex, Nifty Fall Ahead Of GDP Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Friday as the U.S.-China trade conflict took center stage and investors braced for slower GDP numbers for the September quarter to be released later in the day.

Heavyweight auto, banking and IT stocks paced the declines amid concerns that India's economy probably expanded at its weakest pace in more than six years in the second quarter on subdued consumer demand, weakening private investment and falling exports.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 336.36 points, or 0.82 percent, to 40.793.81 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 95.10 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,056.05.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises slumped almost 8 percent after independent directors Neharika Vohra and Sunil Sharma stepped down from its board.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hindustan Unilever fell 2-3 percent while telecom tower infrastructure provider Infratel jumped 6.7 percent to extend gains from the previous session. Adani Ports rallied 2.3 percent and Bharti Airtel rose 1.1 percent.

Shares of Future Group companies gained ground after the Competition Commission of India approved Amazon's proposed acquisition of a minority stake in Future Group. Future Retail climbed 3.4 percent while Future Enterprises soared 20 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mostly lower in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street and after the release of weak Japanese data.

European stocks were little changed in early trade amid worries that tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong could delay a potential "phase one" trade deal.

The editor of China's state-backed Global Times tabloid said in a tweet that China is considering to put the drafters of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on the no-entry list, barring them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.

