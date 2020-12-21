Sensex, Nifty Fall About 3% Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday, with financials, automobile and metal stocks pacing the decliners amid a selloff across global equities.

Markets fell in Asia and Europe as U.S.-China tensions intensified, Brexit talks remain deadlocked and many European nations halted flights to and fro from the U.K. amid unease over a new coronavirus strain that is shutting much of the United Kingdom.

The variant is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original strain of the disease.

The World Health Organization said the same mutation of the Covid-19 virus has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.

As global growth worries mount, U.S. lawmakers agreeing to a $900 billion stimulus bill failed to lift investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as low as 44,923.08 before ending the session down 1,406.73 points, or 3.0 percent, at 45,553.96.

The broader NSE Nifty index tanked to as low as 13,131.45 before closing at 13,328.40, down 432.15 points, or 3.14 percent, from its previous close.

Stocks fell across the board, with ITC, SBI, Tata Steel, NTPC, Coal India, BPCL, IOC, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, GAIL, ONGC and Tata Motors falling 7-10 percent.

