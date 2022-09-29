Sensex, Nifty Fail To Hold On To Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session modestly lower, failing to hold on to early gains as oil prices climbed and the positive impact on bond markets from the Bank of England's intervention began to fade.

The rupee neared 82 to the dollar after Atlanta president Raphael Bostic backed raising U.S, interest rates by a further 1.25 percentage points by the end of this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 188.32 points, or 0.33 percent, to 56,409.96, ending in the red for the seventh consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 40.50 points or 0.24 percent lower at 16,818.10 on the eve of the monthly F&O (derivatives) expiry.

Asian Paints slumped 4.7 percent after WTI crude oil prices jumped 5 percent in the U.S. trading session overnight in their best daily move in over four months. Titan Company, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp all ended down around 2 percent.

On the positive side, Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Hindalco, ONGC and Shree Cement rallied 3-4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.